Election Commission launches portal for parties to file financial statements

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday launched a portal to allow registered political parties file their financial statements, including contribution reports, audited annual accounts and poll expenditure statements.

The online availability of data is expected to enhance the level of compliance and transparency.

According to the ECI statement, the commission has taken this step with “twin objectives – to overcome difficulties in filing physical reports, and to ensure timely filing in a standardised format.”

“The online availability of the data is expected to enhance the level of compliance and transparency. In the letter [to the political parties], the ECI pointed to the pivotal position of political parties and stressed that it is incumbent on them to adhere to the principles of democratic functioning and transparency in electoral processes, particularly in financial disclosures,” the statement said.

“These financial statements are required to be submitted by political parties to the Election Commission/Chief Electoral Officers of States/Union Territories, as per the Representation of People’s Act, 1951 & transparency guidelines issued by the Commission, from time to time, over the last many years,” it added.

The online portal also has a facility for sending reminders in the form of messages on the registered mobile number and registered emails of the authorised representatives of the political party to comply with the deadlines.

“A comprehensive guiding manual with graphical representations, and FAQs have also been sent to the political parties explaining the online module and the process of filing reports online. To give further guidance on the online filing, the ECI would also organise a hands-on training programme for the designated person(s) from various political parties,” the statement said.

The ECI also said that the parties who are not willing to file the reports through the portal and continue with the physical mode will have to give justification for the same.

“The political parties not wishing to file the financial report through online mode will have to convey the reasons for not filing online to the commission in writing and may continue to file its reports in hard copy along with CDs/Pen drive in the prescribed formats. The commission will, in turn, publish all such reports online, along with a letter of justification sent by the party for not filing financial statements online,” the ECI said.