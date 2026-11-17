The new order said director general of IT Seema Khanna will be supervised by senior deputy election commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma. Khanna is at the centre of a controversy over allegations that ECI centralised digital voter roll infrastructure and implemented restrictions in software to stop state officials from accessing voting lists.

The November 4 work order had come three months after a controversial July 28 order prompted two election commissioners to write to the cabinet secretary objecting to the changes. To be sure, ECI has told the Supreme Court that the July 28 order was never implemented because of a July 30 order recalling the changes.

The Election Commission of India ( ECI )’s Information Technology (IT) department was placed under a new senior deputy election commissioner (DEC)’s oversight after his joining on November 2 necessitated a new work order, the poll body told the Supreme Court in an affidavit.

What are Opposition leaders asking the Supreme Court about the ECI’s IT and SIR decisions?

What are Opposition leaders asking the Supreme Court about the ECI’s IT and SIR decisions?

Why did the Election Commission issue a new work order for its IT department?

Why did the Election Commission issue a new work order for its IT department?

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Senior deputy election commissioner Maneesh Garg – who issued the controversial July 28 order – retained election planning but will be assisted by deputy election commissioner Prakash Rajpurohit, who also has charge of delimitation.

In the fresh affidavit, ECI said that problems in the SIR process were bound to arise due to the large number of voters and fully digitalised data.

“The Commission remains committed to its constitutional duty of ensuring the purity of the election process. There are challenges on count of the large numbers involved, and also because the full data is digitalised. There have been and will be problems that arise from time to time and the Commission remains alive to the need to ensure that all those who are eligible to vote find their name in the voters lists but equally at the same time to ensure that all inconsistencies in these lists are addressed,” the affidavit said.