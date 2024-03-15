Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha election schedule tomorrow

Lok Sabha election 2024 date: The Election Commission on Friday said that it will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and some state assemblies tomorrow. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date: The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.(File)

The announcement for the Lok Sabha elections will be made during a press conference at 3 pm in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

“Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for general elections 2024 & some state assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will livestreamed on social media platforms of the ECI,” the poll body wrote on X.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect as soon as the announcement is made. It is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for the political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during the polls concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11. Votes were counted on May 23.

The announcement by the Election Commission regarding the poll schedule comes on a day the two newly-appointed election commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu – joined the poll panel.

The two vacancies for election commissioner in the Election Commission of India came following the surprise resignation of Arun Goel last week and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14.

The announcement will also set the stage for the political battle between the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the Congress-led INDIA bloc.