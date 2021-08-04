Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Election Commission to start preparations for five poll-bound states
india news

Election Commission to start preparations for five poll-bound states

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:40 AM IST
The commission, which comprises chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, will oversee the operations.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)

The Election Commission of India has kick-started the process to conduct elections in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab, and a special summary revision and updation of the electoral rolls is set to begin next week, people familiar with the matter said. Elections in the five states are due early next year.

The summary revision will involve the addition of new voters, who will be eligible to vote from January 1, 2022. Revision normally begins three months before January, but keeping in mind Covid-19 constraints and to ensure efficient planning, EC has decided to start it earlier, said the official quoted above.

The commission, which comprises chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra and election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, will oversee the operations.

People familiar with the matter said that EC is focusing on polling station rationalisation to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. “The chief electoral officers of states will soon start the process to clean up the electoral roll and make sure that demographically similar entries are removed to avoid duplication,” said a person familiar with the matter.

