Republic P-MARQ exit polls: BJP likely winner in UP, easy win for AAP in Punjab

This year's most closely watched election season is coming to an end as polling ended for the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Monday. Shortly after, exit polls revealed the sentiment of the nation for the state polls - viewed as semi-finals ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Full Coverage: 2022 Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results

Republic P-MARQ exit polls predicted an easy win for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh with 240 seats. In the 2017 polls, the BJP had won over 300 seats. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is projected to win 140 seats while Mayawati's BSP won't be able to improve her 2017 tally of 19 seats. Her party is likely to win 17 seats.

In Punjab, the exit polls predict an easy win for Arivnd Kejriwal's AAP with 62-70 seats in the 117-member assembly. The Congress, according to Republic P-MARQ, will win somewhere between 21-31 seats.

The BJP and the Congress will be locked in a close fight in Goa with each party projected to win between 13-17 seats. In the 2017 elections, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party but the BJP managed to form the government due to a wave of defections.

For Manipur, according to the exit poll, the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party with 27-31 seats. The state assembly has 60 seats.

In Uttarakhand, the ruling BJP is likely to win 29-34 seats in the 70-member assembly. The Congress is projected to get an edge with 33-38 seats.