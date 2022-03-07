Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Republic P-MARQ exit polls: BJP likely winner in UP, easy win for AAP in Punjab
india news

Republic P-MARQ exit polls: BJP likely winner in UP, easy win for AAP in Punjab

Exit polls 2022: Republic P-MARQ exit poll predicts an easy win for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh with 240 seats
UP election: People stand in a queue to cast their vote at a polling station during the last phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly election in Varanasi. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 07:42 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

This year's most closely watched election season is coming to an end as polling ended for the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Monday. Shortly after, exit polls revealed the sentiment of the nation for the state polls - viewed as semi-finals ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Full Coverage: 2022 Assembly Elections Exit Poll Results

Republic P-MARQ exit polls predicted an easy win for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh with 240 seats. In the 2017 polls, the BJP had won over 300 seats. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is projected to win 140 seats while Mayawati's BSP won't be able to improve her 2017 tally of 19 seats. Her party is likely to win  17 seats.

In Punjab, the exit polls predict an easy win for Arivnd Kejriwal's AAP with 62-70 seats in the 117-member assembly. The Congress, according to Republic P-MARQ, will win somewhere between 21-31 seats. 

The BJP and the Congress will be locked in a close fight in Goa with each party projected to win between 13-17 seats. In the 2017 elections, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party but the BJP managed to form the government due to a wave of defections. 

RELATED STORIES

For Manipur, according to the exit poll, the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party with 27-31 seats. The state assembly has 60 seats. 

In Uttarakhand, the ruling BJP is likely to win 29-34 seats in the 70-member assembly. The Congress is projected to get an edge with 33-38 seats. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exit poll manipur election up election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP