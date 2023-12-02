Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Stage set for four states; Mizoram counting on December 4
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: Election results for MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be out on December 3, and Mizoram on December 4.
Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: The polling process for the assembly election in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – is now complete, with the stage set for their results on December 3 and 4. The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on Monday (December 4), a day after it was originally scheduled, the Election Commission said on Friday.
As the voters of these five states anxiously await the results, exit poll results 2023 for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram assembly elections released on November 30 gave varied predictions, projecting advantage to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana and that the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram.
According to the exit polls, the Congress may dethrone K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS in Telangana, and retain power in Chhattisgarh. However, the exit polls have also predicted a close call between Congress and BJP in Rajasthan, with a slight edge to the latter, and Madhya Pradesh.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 07:50 AM
Election results 2023 LIVE updates: Madhya Pradesh exit poll predictions
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to retain its power in Madhya Pradesh, as per exit poll predictions. BJP is expected to bag 151 seats in a clean sweep of the polls, while Congress is predicted to win around 80 seats.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 07:26 AM
Election results 2023 LIVE updates: Chhattisgarh exit poll predictions
The exit poll predictions in Chhattisgarh showed the possibility of a hung assembly, with more likelihood of Congress retaining power with over 50 seats, while BJP is expected to win around 38-40 seats, out of the total 90.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 07:05 AM
Election results 2023 LIVE updates: Telangana exit poll predictions
According to the exit poll predictions of Telangana, ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Congress party will go neck and neck during the vote count. However, several agencies have predicted that Congress will win with over 60 seats, BRS will garner over 45 seats and BJP will win 7 seats.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 06:55 AM
Election results 2023 LIVE updates: Counting to start at 8 am tomorrow
The counting of votes for four states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana - will commence at 8 am on Sunday, December 3, and the results will likely be out by the evening.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 06:18 AM
Election results 2023 LIVE updates: Mizoram results pushed by a day
The results for Mizoram assembly elections 2023 have been deferred by a day, and will now be declared on December 4, as per the Election Commission.
The ECI said in a statement, "The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram."