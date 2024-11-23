Buldhana election result Live: Khamgaon, Malkapur, Mehkar, Sindkhed Raja seats in Maharashtra

Live

By

Live updates on election results for Khamgaon, Malkapur, Mehkar and Sindkhed Raja assembly seats in Buldhana district. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

BJP's Malkapur seat candidate Chainsukh Sancheti campaigning with Kangana Ranaut (Credit: X/@cmsancheti)

The Election Commission is announcing results for Khamgaon, Malkapur, Mehkar and Sindkhed Raja seats in Buldhana district of Maharashtra today. These assembly seats are part of the 288 constituencies in Maharashtra for which the vote count is being revealed today, along with the outcome in 81 seats in Jharkhand. Voting for the Maharashtra assembly elections was held on 20 November in a single phase. The 2024 assembly election results come against the backdrop of multiple political upheavals in the state. In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP-led alliance won a majority. But constituent Shiv Sena later exited the alliance and joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form the government under the banner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. A subsequent split in the Shiv Sena saw one of its two factions joining the BJP -led Mahayuti and forming the government in 2022 under the chief ministership of Eknath Shinde. Shinde’s faction was awarded the original party name against the claims of the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. In 2003, the NCP too divided into two parties, one which retained the original name under Ajit Pawar, and, a second camp under Sharad Pawar. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters across the district of Buldhana and the rest of the state view this reordering of battle lines in assembly seats....Read More