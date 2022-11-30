Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Three former AAP MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi MCD polls
- Elections 2022 latest news: The first phase of polling for Gujarat Assembly election will be held on Thursday, while the second has been scheduled for December 5 (Monday).
Elections 2022 live updates: The poll campaign for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election ended Tuesday as political parties wooed voters on 89 seats. The first phase of polling in Gujarat will be held on Thursday, while the second has been scheduled for December 5 (Monday). The counting of votes will be done on December 8. The state – expected to see a three-cornered contest among the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress – saw prominent faces campaigning for their respective parties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah held rallies and roadshows in Gujarat as the BJP seeks a record seventh term in office. From Congress, party boss Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot were among the prominent campaigners. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann campaigned extensively for AAP – the newest entrant in the race.
Meanwhile, Delhi is headed for civic polls for its 250 wards on December 4, which will mark the first municipal election in the national capital after the fresh delimitation of wards. The result will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:02 AM
BJP mounts attack on Congress after Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ remark on PM Modi
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday triggered a political controversy after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “Ravan” during a rally in poll-bound Gujarat. Read more
-
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 06:17 AM
Three former AAP MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi civic polls
In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, three former MLAs of the party, Commando Surendra Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Raju Dhingan from Trilokpuri and Chaudhary Fateh Singh from Gokalpur, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a function at BJP headquarters on Tuesday. Read more