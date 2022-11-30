Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Three former AAP MLAs join BJP ahead of Delhi MCD polls

Elections 2022 live updates: The poll campaign for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election ended Tuesday as political parties wooed voters on 89 seats. The first phase of polling in Gujarat will be held on Thursday, while the second has been scheduled for December 5 (Monday). The counting of votes will be done on December 8. The state – expected to see a three-cornered contest among the BJP, the AAP, and the Congress – saw prominent faces campaigning for their respective parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah held rallies and roadshows in Gujarat as the BJP seeks a record seventh term in office. From Congress, party boss Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot were among the prominent campaigners. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann campaigned extensively for AAP – the newest entrant in the race.

Meanwhile, Delhi is headed for civic polls for its 250 wards on December 4, which will mark the first municipal election in the national capital after the fresh delimitation of wards. The result will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.