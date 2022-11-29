Three former AAP MLAs join BJP

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, three former MLAs of the party, Commando Surendra Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Raju Dhingan from Trilokpuri and Chaudhary Fateh Singh from Gokalpur, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a function at BJP headquarters on Tuesday.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who welcomed the leaders, said, “The AAP leaders who have joined the BJP today were fed up with the dual character of the party, in which there is a huge difference between words and actions. They will give us a lot of strength.”