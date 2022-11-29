Home / Cities / Delhi News / Three former AAP MLAs join BJP

delhi news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 03:20 AM IST

Commando Surendra Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Raju Dhingan from Trilokpuri and Chaudhary Fateh Singh from Gokalpur joined BJP.

Former AAP MLA Surender Singh (sixth from left) with Fateh Singh (second from left) and Tirlokpuri MLA Raju Dhingan (far left) join BJP, in the presence of Adesh Kumar Gupta and Sambit Patra , ahead of the MCD polls at the Delhi BJP Office in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Former AAP MLA Surender Singh (sixth from left) with Fateh Singh (second from left) and Tirlokpuri MLA Raju Dhingan (far left) join BJP, in the presence of Adesh Kumar Gupta and Sambit Patra , ahead of the MCD polls at the Delhi BJP Office in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) election, three former MLAs of the party, Commando Surendra Singh from Delhi Cantonment, Raju Dhingan from Trilokpuri and Chaudhary Fateh Singh from Gokalpur, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a function at BJP headquarters on Tuesday.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who welcomed the leaders, said, “The AAP leaders who have joined the BJP today were fed up with the dual character of the party, in which there is a huge difference between words and actions. They will give us a lot of strength.”

