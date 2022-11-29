Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Gujarat Assembly phase 1 elections ends

Election news LIVE updates: Gujarat – which will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5 – will see a three-cornered contest among the BJP, Congress, and the AAP, a new entrant in the high stake election. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Meanwhile, civic polling is also due for Delhi's 250 wards on December 4 and it is the first municipal election in the national capital after the fresh delimitation of wards. The result of the elections will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7. The election is largely being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The BJP has been in power in the civic body since 2007.