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Election 2026 LIVE: Trinamool leader's ‘outsider’ dig at PM Modi, Amit Shah in Bengal ahead of second phase

By Poorva Joshi
Apr 27, 2026 10:04:10 am IST

Election 2026 LIVE: Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Tanmay Ghosh on Sunday said that 'no outsider', including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be seen in West Bengal from May 4.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election roadshow in Kolkata.(HT_PRINT)

Election 2026 LIVE: West Bengal is gearing up for the second phase of polling on Wednesday. While 152 of its constituencies went to elections on April 23, the remaining 142 seats will vote on April 29, with results scheduled for May 4. ...Read More

 

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  • Mon, 27 Apr 2026 10:03:56 am

    Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi shares glimpses from ‘historic’ roadshow in Kolkata

    Election 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses of his recent roadshow in Kolkata ahead of second phase of polls in West Bengal. “The mood of the city is making one thing clear... that West Bengal wants change. West Bengal wants BJP,” he said in a tweet.

  • Mon, 27 Apr 2026 09:58:17 am

    Election 2026 LIVE: Trinamool leader takes ‘outsider’ dig at PM Modi, Amit Shah in Bengal

    Election 2026 LIVE: Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Tanmay Ghosh on Sunday said that 'no outsider', including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be seen in West Bengal from 11 am on May 4, the day results will be announced. "We have been saying from day one that TMC will form the government with at least 230 to 250 seats. People's blessings are with the TMC, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," he told news agency ANI.

  • Mon, 27 Apr 2026 09:51:52 am

    Election 2026 LIVE: Clash between TMC and BJP workers in Bengal's Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas

    Election 2026 LIVE: Violent clashes broke out between Trinamool and BJP supporters in front of the Jagaddal Police Station in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

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