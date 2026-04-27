Election 2026 LIVE: Trinamool leader's ‘outsider’ dig at PM Modi, Amit Shah in Bengal ahead of second phase

Election 2026 LIVE: West Bengal is gearing up for the second phase of polling on Wednesday. While 152 of its constituencies went to elections on April 23, the remaining 142 seats will vote on April 29, with results scheduled for May 4. ...Read More

Parties continue to attack each other in the run up to the elections. Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Tanmay Ghosh on Sunday said that 'no outsider', including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be seen in West Bengal from 11 am on May 4, the day results will be announced.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also expressed confidence in unseating the Trinamool from power with a two-thirds majority. Here are top updates on Elections 2026:

BJP's big praise for Election Commission: Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday heaped praise on the Election Commission for its "tremendous" role in ensuring the smooth conduct of polling. "The Election Commission's role has been tremendous. There have been a few incidents (during the first phase of voting), but overall, the voting has been good..," he said.

TMC leader's ‘outsider’ dig at Modi, Shah: Trinamool Congress leader Tanmay Ghosh took a dig at PM Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, saying no “outsiders” will be seen in Bengal starting May 4. "By 11 am on 4th May, you won't find any of these outsiders, be it the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or CMs from various states, on the soil of Bengal... We have been saying from day one that TMC will form the government with at least 230 to 250 seats. People's blessings are with the TMC, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," he told news agency ANI.

Violence in North 24 Parganas ahead of polls: Ahead of the second phase of voting on Wednesday, violent clashes broke out between Trinamool and BJP supporters in front of the Jagaddal Police Station in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The spark for the violence was reportedly the tearing of political flags and posters put up for PM Modi's visit to the region on Monday.

Record voter turnout in Bengal: The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across West Bengal and the second phase is scheduled for Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu, Assam Kerala, Puducherry results: Apart from West Bengal, three other states - Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and one union territory, Puducherry, also saw elections recently. Results of all elections will be announced on May 4.