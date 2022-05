Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats on June 10. Check list of retiring members

The Election Commission on Thursday announced June 10 as date of polling for 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 seats - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana. The term of office for these MPs expires between June 21 and August 1.

Some of the prominent names set to retire are Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, as well as senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibbal and P Chidambaram.

Naqvi, the minister for minority affairs, is an MP from Jharkhand, while commerce minister Goyal and former home minister Chidambaram represent Maharashtra.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman represents Karnataka.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is also on the list, as is the Congress' Jairam Ramesh. Raut also represents Maharashtra and Ramesh was nominated from Karnataka.

Name of retiring members Party State Term ends on Suresh Prabhu BJP Andhra Pradesh June 21 T.G. Venkatesh BJP Andhra Pradesh June 21 Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary BJP Andhra Pradesh June 21 Venumbaka Vijaya Sai Reddy YSRCP Andhra Pradesh June 21 Lakshmikanta Rao Voditela TRS Telangana June 21 Srinivas Dharmapuri Congress Telangana June 21 Chhaya Verma Congress Chhattisgarh June 29 Ramvichar Netam BJP Chhattisgarh June 29 Vivek Tankha Congress Madhya Pradesh June 29

M J Akbar BJP Madhya Pradesh June 29 Sampatiya Uikey BJP Madhya Pradesh June 29 T.K.S. Elangovan DMK Tamil Nadu June 29 A. Navaneethakrishnan AIADMK Tamil Nadu June 29 R.S. Bharathi DMK Tamil Nadu June 29 S.R. Balasubramoniyan AIADMK Tamil Nadu June 29 A. Vijayakumar AIADMK Tamil Nadu June 29 K.R.N. Rajeshkumar DMK Tamil Nadu June 29 K.C. Ramamurthy BJP Karnataka June 30 Jairam Ramesh Congress Karnataka June 30

Oscar Fernandes (Vacant w.e.f 13.09.2021) Congress Karnataka June 30 Nirmala Sitharaman BJP Karnataka June 30 Nekkanti Bhaskar Rao BJD Odisha July 1 Prasanna Acharya BJD Odisha July 1 Sasmit Patra BJD Odisha July 1 Piyush Goyal BJP Maharashtra July 4 P. Chidambaram Congress Maharashtra July 4 Praful Patel NCP Maharashtra July 4 Vikas Mahatme BJP Maharashtra July 4 Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Maharashtra July 4

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe BJP Maharashtra July 4 Ambika Soni Congress Punjab July 4 Balwinder Singh SAD Punjab July 4 Om Prakash Mathur BJP Rajasthan July 4 Alphons Kannanthanam BJP Rajasthan July 4 Ram Kumar Verma BJP Rajasthan July 4 Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur BJP Rajasthan July 4 Revati Raman Singh SP Uttar Pradesh July 4 Sukhram Singh SP Uttar Pradesh July 4 Syed Zafar Islam BJP Uttar Pradesh July 4

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad SP Uttar Pradesh July 4 Kapil Sibbal Congress Uttar Pradesh July 4 Ashok Siddharth BSP Uttar Pradesh July 4 Jai Prakash BJP Uttar Pradesh July 4 Shiv Pratap BJP Uttar Pradesh July 4 Satish Chandra Misra BSP Uttar Pradesh July 4 Sanjay Seth SP Uttar Pradesh July 4 Surendra Singh Nagar BJP Uttar Pradesh July 4 Pradeep Tamta Congress Uttarakhand July 4 Gopal Narayan Singh BJP Bihar July 7

Satish Chandra Dubey BJP Bihar July 7 Misa Bharti RJD Bihar July 7 Ramchandra Prasad Singh JD(U) Bihar July 7 Sharad Yadav (Vacant w.e.f 04.12.2017) RJD Bihar July 7 Mahesh Poddar BJP Jharkhand July 7 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi BJP Jharkhand July 7 Dushyant Gautam BJP Haryana August 1 Subash Chandra Independent Haryana August 1

Overall, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have the most number of vacant seats - 11, 6 and 6, respectively. Bihar has 5, with 4 open seats in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

There will be 3 vacant seats in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, 2 in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Haryana and Jharkhand, and one in Uttarakhand.

The EC statement said the date of issue of notification for the elections will be May 24 and the last date to file nominations will be May 31. Scrutiny of nominations will be on June 1 and the last date of withdrawal of candidatures will be June 3. Hours of polling on June 10 will be from 9 am till 4 pm and the counting of votes will be from 5 pm.

"Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair elections," the EC said, adding that all Covid-19 norms would be followed during the entire polling process.