 Electoral bonds: ‘Lottery king’ top donor for Opposition, BJP got most from this firm | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Electoral bonds: ‘Lottery king’ top donor for Opposition, BJP got most from this firm

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 11:22 PM IST

Reliance-linked Qwik Supply Chain contributed ₹375 crore to BJP.

The Election Commission of India complied with a Supreme Court order on Thursday by releasing detailed electoral bond data submitted by the State Bank of India. This new data, featuring alpha-numeric codes, allows for tracing purchasers of the bonds to the political parties that encashed them.

Most of the electoral bonds have been donated to the BJP and the Congress.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Most of the electoral bonds have been donated to the BJP and the Congress.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

ALSO READ- SBI submits all details of electoral bonds with unique numbers to Election Commission

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Electoral bonds new data | 10 key takeaways from

1. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited donated electoral bonds worth 670 crores to the BJP since April 2019.

2. Qwik Supply Chain, an affiliate of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group, contributed 375 to the BJP through electoral bonds. Reliance Industries spokesperson had earlier said, "Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd is not a subsidiary of any Reliance entity."

ALSO READ- Congress releases third list of Lok Sabha candidates, 56 names included

3. Madanlal Group, including MKJ Enterprises and Keventer, donated 393 crore to the BJP during the same period.

4. Vedanta gave 254 crore and Airtel made 210 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds.

5. For Congress, Madanlal Group companies donated 172 crore, followed by 137 crore from Megha Engineering and its affiliate, and 125 crore from Vedanta.

6. 'Lottery king' Santiago Martin Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated at least 500 crore each to regional parties Trinamool Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Martin's company also donated 100 crore to the BJP and 50 crore to Congress.

ALSO READ- BJP releases third list of Lok Sabha candidates, ex-Telangana governor to contest from Chennai South

7. Monica, listed with only one name, donated 5 lakh through electoral bonds to the Congress, according to Election Commission data.

8. Pharmaceutical companies Piramal Capital and Sun Pharma donated to the BJP, while Torrent Pharmaceutical Limited donated to BJP, AAP, and Congress, and Natco Pharma gave to BJP, TDP, TMC, and BRS.

9. Industrialist Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw donated to the BJP, TMC, and Congress.

10. Rungta Sons Private Limited donated to Congress, BJP, TMC, and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

Compiled from Bloomberg, PTI and Reuters

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Electoral bonds: ‘Lottery king’ top donor for Opposition, BJP got most from this firm
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On