 SBI submits all details of electoral bonds with unique numbers to Election Commission | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SBI submits all details of electoral bonds with unique numbers to Election Commission

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 04:15 PM IST

SBI said no details other than complete account numbers & KYC were withheld from disclosure in terms of the Supreme Court order.

The State Bank of India on Thursday submitted complete details of the electoral bonds including the unique numbers to the Election Commission complying with the order of the Supreme Court. The top court on March 18 asked the SBI to make a complete disclosure of all details of the electoral bonds which are in its possession. With this, five things now will be known about electoral bonds -- the name of the purchaser of a bond, the denomination and the specific number of the bond, the name of the party that has encashed the bond, the last four digits of the bank account number of the political parties, the denomination and the number of bonds encashed.

SBI filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it has submitted all details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission.
SBI filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it has submitted all details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission.

Earlier, the State Bank of India submitted the details of the purchasers and the amount and the fund the parties received, separately.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fresh details offer peek at donor details of 11 parties

"The complete bank account numbers and KYC details of the political parties are not being made public as it may compromise the security of the account (cyber security). Similarly, KYC details of purchasers are also not being made public for security reasons, apart from the fact that such information of not fed/collated in the system. However, they are not necessary for identifying the political parties," the SBI said in its affidavit to the Supreme Court.

The bank chairman told the Supreme Court that now it has no more undisclosed details regarding electoral bonds apart from the KYC details and the complete account numbers. The unique alphanumeric numbers help identify the bond and which party it went to. The Supreme Court noted that by withholding this number, SBI did not fully comply with the top court's order of March 11 in which SBI was asked to disclose all details of electoral bonds.

According to the details disclosed earlier, the top purchaser of electoral bonds included Future Gaming and Hotel Services, owned by lottery king Santiago Martin.

While the majority of political parties have solely provided a chronological breakdown of the value of bonds they encashed, 10 recognised parties - AAP, DMK, AIADMK, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP), and Janata Dal (United) - have included the names of donors along with the amounts they contributed. In its filing, Samajwadi Party disclosed total donations worth 10.84 crore, of which it said 10 bonds totalling 10 crore it received "by post (no name)". For the remaining amount, it listed S K traders, San Beverages, A K Traders, K S Traders, B G Traders and A S Traders as donors.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / SBI submits all details of electoral bonds with unique numbers to Election Commission
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On