BJP releases third list of Lok Sabha candidates, ex-Telangana governor to contest from Chennai South

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 06:33 PM IST

BJP releases third list of Lok Sabha candidates, ex-Telangana governor to contest from Chennai South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during foundation stone laying and inauguration of various projects, in Sangareddy, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is also seen. (PTI)
The third list of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has names for 9 seats in Tamil Nadu.

BJP third list for Lok Sabha

1. Chennai South - Tamilisai Soundararajan

2. Chennai Central - Vinoj P. Selvam

3. Vellore - A. C. Shanmugam

4. Krishnagiri - C. Narasimhan

5. Nilgiris (SC) - L. Murugan

6. Coimbatore - K. Annamalai

7. Perambalur - T.R.Parivendhar

8. Thoothukudi - Nainar Nagendran

9. Kanniyakumari - Pon. Radhakrishnan

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

