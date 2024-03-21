BJP releases third list of Lok Sabha candidates, ex-Telangana governor to contest from Chennai South
Mar 21, 2024 06:33 PM IST
The third list of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has names for 9 seats in Tamil Nadu.
BJP third list for Lok Sabha
1. Chennai South - Tamilisai Soundararajan
2. Chennai Central - Vinoj P. Selvam
3. Vellore - A. C. Shanmugam
4. Krishnagiri - C. Narasimhan
5. Nilgiris (SC) - L. Murugan
6. Coimbatore - K. Annamalai
7. Perambalur - T.R.Parivendhar
8. Thoothukudi - Nainar Nagendran
9. Kanniyakumari - Pon. Radhakrishnan
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
