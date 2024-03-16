Lok Sabha election schedule takeaways: All you need to know about poll dates

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will place between April 19 and June 4, spread across seven phases. The poll panel also announced the dates for assembly elections to four state elections. Here are the key takeaways from the announcement. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during announcement of the schedule for General Elections 2024.(PTI)

Phase-wise dates

Phase 1 elections will be held on April 19, the last date for making nominations is March 27. Polls will be held in 21 States and Union Territories. Phase 2 elections will be held from April 26, last date of nominations for candidates in April 4.Second phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories. Phase 3 elections will be held on May 7, last date for nominations for candidates is April 19. The third phase will cover 12 States and Union Territories. Phase 4 elections will be held on May 13, last date for nominations for candidates is April 25.Fourth phase will cover 10 States and Union Territories. Phase 5 elections will be held on May 20, last date for nominations for candidates in May 3. The fifth phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories. Phase 6 elections will be held on May 25, the last date for nominations for candidates is May 6. The sixth phase will cover 7 States and Union territories. Phase 7 elections will be held on June 1, last date for nominations for candidates is May 14. The seventh phase will cover 8 States and Union Territories. Phase 1 elections will be held in 102 constituencies, a total of 89 constituencies will undergo in phase 2. In Phase 3, polling will be held in 94 constituencies. 96 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 4, and 49 constituencies will undergo polling in Phase 5. In Phase 6, polls will be held in 57 constituencies and also in Phase 7, 57 constituencies will undergo for polls. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will be held on May 13. while the Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19; Counting of votes will be held Jun 4. Around 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote. The model code of conduct has come into force. CEC Rajiv Kumar said the district magistrates and city police chiefs will ensure level playing fields Violence in elections will be dealt with sternly. "From wherever we will receive the information of violence, we will take action against them," he said.

State-wise election dates

14. Rajasthan will go to the polls on April 19 and 26.

15. Maharashtra will witness votes in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

16. Uttar Pradesh will witness polling in all seven phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

17. Voting in Delhi across seven parliamentary constituencies will be held on May 25.

18. Madhya Pradesh will vote in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

19. In Manipur, polls will be held in the state in two phases on April 19 and 26.

20. In Karnataka -- elections will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

21. Voting in Punjab will be held on June 1, the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

22. In Himachal, Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 1.

23. Odisha's 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly constituencies will go to polls in four phases -- on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

24. Jharkhand --The polling will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

25. Haryana -- Parliamentary polls will be held on May 25.

26. Uttarakhand -- Voting will take place on April 19.

27. West Bengal -- Elections will be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

29. Polling in Assam will be held on April 19 and 26 and May 7.

30. Gujarat will vote on May 7.

31. In Kerala, the election is scheduled on April 26.

32. In Andhra Pradesh, the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 13

33. In Sikkim, the election will be held on April 19.

With inputs from PTI, ANI