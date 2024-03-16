Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai Lok Sabha vote dates. Full list

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has announced the schedule for the 2024 general elections on Saturday, and it will be held in seven different phases across the country. The results will be announced on June 4. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai Lok Sabha vote dates. Full list

All major metropolitan and cosmopolitan cities in the country are also set to go for polls in dedicated phases.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read - Why did Arun Goel resign as election commissioner? CEC Rajiv Kumar replies

Below is the date of polling in respective Indian cities.

Bengaluru

Karnataka is set to go for polls in two different phases, and the polling in Bengaluru will be held in Phase 2, which is on April 26. Bengaluru has four Lok Sabha constituencies, and the last day for filing the nominations is April 4.

Chennai

Tamil Nadu is set to go for polls in a single phase and the polling in Chennai will be held in Phase 1 on April 19. Chennai has three Lok Sabha constituencies and last day for filing the nominations is March 27

Mumbai

Maharashtra is set to go for polls in five different phases and the polling in Mumbai will be conducted in Phase 5 on May 20. Mumbai has six Lok Sabha constituencies and last day for filing nominations is May 3

Kolkata

West Bengal is set to go for polls in all seven different phases and the polling in Kolkata will be conducted in Phase 7 which is on June 1. Kolkata has two Lok Sabha constituencies, and the last day for nomination filing is May 14.

Hyderabad

Telangana is set to go for polls in a single phase and the polling in Hyderabad will be held in Phase 4 which is on May 13. Including the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, there are five Lok Sabha seats that fall under the Telangana capital and the last day for filing nominations is April 25.

Delhi-Gurugram-Noida

Delhi is set to go for polls in the sixth phase and polling will be held on May 25. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. Gurugram along with Delhi will also go to polls together in the sixth phase on May 25 while voting in Noida will take place in the second phase on 26 April.