EVM-VVPAT case Live: Supreme Court likely to pronounce order today
Days after it reserved its verdict in the case on April 18, a 2-judge Supreme Court bench is likely to pronounce its orders on Wednesday on pleas demanding a complete cross-verification of votes cast using Electronic Voter Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). The bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, had told the petitioners during the hearing that they (petitioners) must not “suspect the efficacy of EVMs, and appreciate if the Election Commission of India (ECI) does good work.”...Read More
The bench also categorically refused to order the use of ballot papers to conduct elections, saying that the electoral process in India is a "humongous task" and attempts should not be made to "bring down the system".
One of the petitioners, an NGO called 'Association for Democratic Reforms' (ADR), had sought reversal of the poll panel's 2017 decision to replace the transparent glass on VVPAT machines with an opaque glass through which a voter can see the slip only when the light is on for seven seconds."
ADR was also among the petitioners in the electoral bonds case.
In the current case, the NGO sought matching the count in EVMs with votes that have been verifiably "recorded as cast" and to ensure the voter is able to verify through VVPAT slip that his vote, as recorded on the paper slip, has been "counted as recorded".
EVM-VVPAT case Live: When SC stressed on “sanctity” in electoral process
During the hearing, the bench also observed how “there has to be sanctity in the electoral process."
“Let nobody have apprehension that something which is expected is not being done,” it stressed.
EVM-VVPAT case Live: Why SC turned down return to ballot papers
When one of the petitioners pointed to European nations that have reverted to ballot paper, including Germany, Justice Dutta rejected the comparison saying that Germany's population is less than the population of his home state (West Bengal) alone.
EVM-VVPAT case Live: SC order likely today
A 2judge-bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, reserved the order on April 18. The hearing was held over two days: April 16 and 18.
The petitioners have sought a complete cross-verification of votes cast using Electronic Voter Machines (EVMs) with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).