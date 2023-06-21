Home / India News / Elon Musk reveals plan on visiting India, Starlink entry

Jun 21, 2023 07:34 AM IST

Elon Musk's comments followed a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended him the invitation to visit India and he is planning it next year. Musk, who also heads SpaceX, said he is looking forward to bringing Starlink to India which “can be incredibly helpful for remote or rural villages.”

Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter.(Reuters)
When asked whether PM Modi extended an invitation to him, the billionaire investor said, “He did. And yes, I'm tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I'm looking forward.”

On bringing Starlink to India, Musk said, “The Starlink Internet, which I think can be incredibly helpful for sort of remote or rural villages where they perhaps either may have no access to the Internet or the Internet is very expensive and slow.”

Musk also said that the electric carmaker is looking to invest in India "as soon as humanly possible."

"I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Musk said when asked by reporters about Tesla's plan to invest in India, adding he intended to visit the country next year.

"I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we'll be able to announce something in the not-too-distant future," he added.

"We do not want to jump the gun on an announcement but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our relationship with India," the Tesla CEO said.

Musk met Prime Minister Modi in New York on the first day of his state visit to the United States and lauded the Indian leader, saying he “really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India.”

"I am a fan of Modi," he said.

Modi, who is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, met over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts. Besides Musk, they include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.

