Home / India News / 'No choice but to…': Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown

'No choice but to…': Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2023 06:55 AM IST

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey kicked up a storm last week by claiming that the social media firm faced shut down threats in India from the Modi government.

Tesla chief executive and Twitter owner Elon Musk said his social media company doesn't have a choice but to obey the local government. Musk's remarks came after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York where the duo is said to have discussed the plans of setting up a manufacturing base in India for electric vehicles.

Tesla chief executive and Twitter owner Elon Musk.(PTI)
Tesla chief executive and Twitter owner Elon Musk.(PTI)

When asked about Twitter's co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey's recent allegation against the Indian government, Musk said, “Twitter doesn't have a choice but to obey local governments. If we don't obey local government laws then we will get shut down.”

"The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country," he said, adding that it is impossible for "us to do more than that".

There are different rules and regulations for different forms of governments, and “we will do our best to provide the freest speech that is possible under the law,” Musk said.

‘I am a fan of Modi’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk after meeting PM in New York

Dorsey claimed that the Indian government threatened to shut Twitter down in India and raid the houses of its employees unless the social network complied with orders to restrict accounts critical during the farmer protests, a charge Modi's government called an "outright lie".

"It manifested in ways such as: 'We will shut Twitter down in India', which is a very large market for us; 'we will raid the homes of your employees', which they did ... And this is India, a democratic country," Dorsey said in an interview with YouTube news show Breaking Points.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
elon musk pm modi in us narendra modi jack dorsey + 2 more
elon musk pm modi in us narendra modi jack dorsey + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out