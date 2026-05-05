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IndiGo flight evacuated at Chandigarh Airport after passenger's power bank catches fire

Passengers further stated that due to the fire, the cabin of the flight filled with smoke.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 05:23 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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An emergency evacuation was launched at Chandigarh Airport on Tuesday after the power bank of a passenger caught on fire. As per officials, the incident occurred on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh.

An emergency evacuation was launched at Chandigarh Airport on Tuesday after the power bank of a passenger caught on fire. (@Rhyacharya/X)

“On 5 May 2026, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a customer's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported,” IndiGo Airlines confirmed in a statement to the press.

“In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out and all the relevant authorities were immediately informed. All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the team to ensure their well-being. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the airline added further.

Based on visuals shared by fellow passengers on the social media platform X, passengers on the flight were seen evacuating on the tarmac.

 
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