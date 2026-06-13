Hyderabad, Asserting that new recruits to the armed forces must be mentally prepared for the evolving nature of modern conflict, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said major powers no longer hold an edge on the battlefield as even smaller forces can inflict significant damage using specialised tactics.

Emerging tech has altered definition of warfare: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

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Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near here, Singh also said emerging technologies have altered the very definition of warfare.

"Earlier, it seemed that the big powers had a decisive edge on the battlefield. But now, comparatively, even small powers can cause heavy losses with their small but dangerous weapons and new tactics. My purpose in telling you all this is that you should be mentally ready for any form of warfare," he said.

"In contrast to the visibility of soldiers and equipment earlier, many systems such as radars, satellites, drones, sensors and robotics are deployed in modern warfare. Such scenarios are being witnessed now in which traffic systems and CCTVs of adversaries are being controlled," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, the definition of warfare has changed to a great extent. The newly commissioned officers should understand modern warfare and strategies and adapt, adopt, and if necessary, amend them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, the definition of warfare has changed to a great extent. The newly commissioned officers should understand modern warfare and strategies and adapt, adopt, and if necessary, amend them. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Underscoring the importance of smart work along with hard work, he said smart nations are carving out a place for themselves in the modern technology landscape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Underscoring the importance of smart work along with hard work, he said smart nations are carving out a place for themselves in the modern technology landscape. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Noting that IAF serves as a source of inspiration for crores of Indians, he cited the example of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and exhorted the officers to uphold the rich legacy of the Force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noting that IAF serves as a source of inspiration for crores of Indians, he cited the example of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and exhorted the officers to uphold the rich legacy of the Force. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Congratulating the female pilots commissioned by the Indian Air Force, he said their growing numbers is making the IAF even more powerful, balanced and robust, which demonstrates the strength of the inclusive force. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congratulating the female pilots commissioned by the Indian Air Force, he said their growing numbers is making the IAF even more powerful, balanced and robust, which demonstrates the strength of the inclusive force. {{/usCountry}}

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He highlighted the Indian Air Force's success in high-stakes rescue missions and its role in ensuring the safety of foreign citizens during crises.

"That way, during the humanitarian missions, the Indian Air Force has enhanced the Indian culture and ethos," he added

The event marked the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force .

During the ceremony, Singh, Reviewing Officer for the Parade, conferred the 'President's Commission' on the graduating trainees.

The ceremony also featured presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' upon successful completion of training to the Flight Cadets of the IAF, officers and trainees of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Singh presented the 'President's Plaque' to the Flight Cadets standing first in the overall order of merit in Flying, Navigation stream and Ground Duty branches.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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