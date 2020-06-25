Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir’s Sopore

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 07:03 IST

An encounter between security forces and terrorists started in Hardshiva village of north Kashmir’s Sopore early on Thursday morning.

The army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lunched a cordon and search operation after receiving inputs from Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The gunfight ensued soon after and the exchange of fire is still continuing.

More details are awaited.