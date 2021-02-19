Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
An encounter between security forces and terrorists has started at the Badigam area of Shopian here on Thursday night.
Police and security forces are on the job, the Kashmir Zone Police said.
Further details are awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Dr Swati Mohan, Indian American leading Perseverance Rover Landing on Mars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, country’s aviation sector yet to witness growth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul, BSP MP raise LAC situation at defence standing committee meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K delimitation panel holds first meeting, 3 NC members absent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys’ visit to J&K is an eye opener, saw visible change: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp to launch public outreach exercise to push policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Disha Ravi seeks restraint on private chat leaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social media moderation: Government plans new platform to flag online posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Signs of Covid uptick as states lower guard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No evidence but can’t rule out conspiracy against Gogoi: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Murder of advocate couple triggers protests, Telangana HC takes up case
- The high court directed that the police obtain the details of passengers travelling in two buses which were passing by the scene of offence and make them witnesses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Movement of trains hit as farmers block rail tracks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Deplorable!' India rejects UN experts' concerns on ending of J&K's autonomy
- The MEA questioned the timing of the remarks by the UN experts, saying they were “deliberately timed” to coincide with the visit by 24 envoys to Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From kin to Saraswati Puja, salvos from Shah, Mamata turn personal before polls
- Shortly after Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal, accused Banerjee of not letting people perform Durga and Saraswati pujas and alleged that the only person benefitting in Bengal was her nephew Abhishek, a Lok Sabha member from the same district, the chief minster hit back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox