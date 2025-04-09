Encounter underway in J&K's Udhampur; 2-3 terrorists trapped

An encounter erupted between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, with officials believing two to three terrorists to be trapped at the site. Encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in J&K's Udhampur district. (PTI/Representative)

Police said that contact was established with terrorists at Jopher village under Udhampur's Ramnagar police station during a search operation by the Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces.

They said two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped at the site as firing continues to take place.

Just last week, three Jaish terrorists were trapped near the Panjtirthi temple in Kathua's Billawar area during an exchange of fire between them and the police.

The Indian Army's Rising Star Corps, along with J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had been conducting a search operation in the region on April 1 after receiving intelligence inputs about possible 'terrorist' movement there.

Even before this, in late March, three terrorists and four policemen were killed in a day-long gunfight in the remote forested area of the Kathua district.

Officials had said that seven other policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured during the encounter led by Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and assisted by the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

While the DSP rank officer was evacuated from the scene late in the evening, three of his personal security officers were found dead.

Special troops of the Army were also airdropped at the encounter site in the evening to pace up the cordon around the area. The People's Anti-Fascist Front, a proxy outfit of JeM, claimed responsibility for the firing on the police party.

Operations had been intensified in the region against a recently infiltrated group of ultras believed to be members of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.