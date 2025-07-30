Encounter underway near LoC after infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

A gunfight is underway between security forces and terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district following an infiltration attempt, officials said on Wednesday. Security personnel during a cordon and search operation, near Dachigam in Srinagar district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, July 28, 2025.(PTI)

The encounter began late Tuesday night in the Kalsian-Gulpur area of the Degwar sector, after troops of the Indian army intercepted a group of two to three terrorists attempting to infiltrate from across the border.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists are believed to have been neutralised, but their condition whether dead or injured was not immediately clear. The official confirmation on the development is awaited as the operation is still in progress.

The Indian army’s White Knight Corps also confirmed the development in a post on social media platform X: “#WhiteKnightCorps Contact with #Terrorists Suspected movement of two individuals was observed by own troops along the fence in gen area of #Poonch Sector. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress.”

Further details awaited.