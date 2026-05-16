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Endangered hoolock gibbon crosses railway line using canopy bridge in Assam sanctuary

India’s only ape species, Gibbon, was recorded confidently swinging across a specially built canopy bridge over the Lumding–Dibrugarh railway line

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:45 pm IST
By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
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Inside Assam’s Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, a male Western Hoolock Gibbon was recorded confidently swinging across a specially built canopy bridge over the Lumding–Dibrugarh railway line, marking what scientists say is the first documented case anywhere of such a structure being used over active train tracks.

This is the first confirmed instance of a gibbon using such a structure in the sanctuary and the first documented case anywhere in the world of a canopy bridge being used over a railway line, scientist

“This is the first confirmed instance of a gibbon using such a structure in the sanctuary and the first documented case anywhere in the world of a canopy bridge being used over a railway line,” Dehradun’s Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist GV Gopi, who headed the project, said.

He said that five double-rope canopy bridges equipped with safety nets were installed as a mitigation measure after the electrification of the Lumding-Dibrugarh railway line that passes through the forest area. “The structures were designed to help arboreal species safely cross the railway track without descending to the ground, where they face risks from trains and predators,” he added.

Linear infrastructure such as railways and roads can fragment forest habitats, posing serious threats to canopy-dwelling wildlife, Gopi said, adding that the successful use of canopy bridges demonstrates how carefully planned mitigation measures can reduce such risks.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Santoshi

He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories.

wildlife conservation
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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