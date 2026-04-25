Entire union cabinet, 19 CMs won't help BJP win Bengal polls: Mamata

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP has deployed its entire machinery to defeat her party in the West Bengal assembly elections, as almost the entire Union cabinet and CMs of NDA-ruled states are camping here. Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of giving false promises to migrant workers from West Bengal employed outside the state. (PTI)

Addressing an election rally at Uttarpara in Hooghly district, Banerjee accused the BJP of giving false promises to migrant workers from West Bengal employed outside the state.

"The BJP is desperate, with 50 helicopters flying into West Bengal as almost the entire Union cabinet, from the PM to home, railway and defence ministers, as well as CMs of 19 NDA-ruled states camping in a single state: West Bengal," the chief minister said.

Banerjee urged the people to compare this with only three helicopters being used by the TMC to campaign across the state.

All the hype and sound and fury of the BJP will end in a whimper on May 4 when poll results will be out, she said.

"On top of this, we are seeing central forces wherever we are going. They are bringing in armoured vehicles which were not used where those were actually needed," Banerjee said.

She attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that TMC-aided goons would be hanged upside down after the results.

"As a Union minister and a responsible leader, you cannot utter such words. You are speaking in the language of terror. I know no action will be taken against you. But, I have asked our men to videograph his speech and submit the same to the court," the TMC supremo said.

She said Shah should be in Manipur, where over 260 people lost their lives, and thousands were homeless due to ethnic violence since May 2023, rather than being here.

"But, I am sure that he won't go there out of fear," Banerjee said, apparently referring to the BJP leader's prolonged stay in West Bengal during this election season.

Banerjee claimed Shah held a meeting on Saturday morning with "a certain person from the central forces who had been sent to Nandigram to loot votes".

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP is seeking re-election from Nandigram. Adhikari, who defeated Banerjee from there in 2021, is also contesting from her constituency, Bhabanipur in Kolkata, this time.

"He (the same central force person) has been instructed to slow down the voting process at Bhabanipur. I don't care. They can't do anything to me," she said.

Alleging that 400 people were brought from outside to Bhabanipur, she said, "I will ask everyone to keep a tab on every hotel and guest house to identify such people who are helping the BJP."

Claiming that the BJP has no support base, the TMC supremo asserted that the opposition party hired agencies that are bringing people in trains to attend meetings.

"If 100 local people are present at a rally, there are 900 outsiders," she said.

Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has branded Bengalis as Bangladeshis.

"For you, Punjabis are Khalistanis and Muslims are Pakistanis. Who has given you the right to disrespect the people of the country? What is your own identity?" She asked.

"I know who had committed murders there and have been given shelter here. I kept quiet since you requested me. Don't forget that," she said without elaborating.

In a jibe at the PM, she said he went on a "scripted" boat ride on the Hooghly river in Kolkata on Friday, which was arranged by the Army.

"You said we have been peeved at your eating 'jhalmuri'; but we know you had got it prepared at home and everything was scripted as the camera was put up already at the Jhargram shop," she claimed.

About the return of migrant workers from outside Bengal to cast votes in the first phase polls on Thursday, Banerjee alleged that those were made to place their hands on their holy books according to faiths and asked to promise that they would vote only for the BJP, and then they would get free travel tickets.

"However, they were slapped with a ₹2000 fine when they reached their destination," she claimed.

Accusing the BJP of only plotting to divide people, she said these self-proclaimed Hindutva proponents filed a case in the court when the Jagannath Dham was being built in Digha.

"Several temples have been demolished in Varanasi. A Kali temple in Delhi has been demolished. They are destroying the Hindu religion and showing fake love. Don't trust them," she said.

The Bengal CM said that contrary to "false propaganda," industries are coming up at a rapid pace at Singur and Dankuni.

"Six industrial corridors are coming up. In the Deucha-Pachami coal project, 1 lakh youths will get employed," she said.

The TMC supremo said that the BJP is talking about implementing the 7th Pay Commission if voted to power, but "We have already implemented it."

She said in the first phase of polls in 152 seats held on April 23, TMC will win 100 seats. The second leg will be held on April 29.