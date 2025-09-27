'Epicentre of global terror': Jaishankar flags Pakistan as ‘that one country’ at UNGA

Foreign minister S Jaishankar flagged Pakistan as “that one country” to which major terror attack can be tracked, calling India's neighbour its west the “epicentre of global terror”, in his speech at the annual United National General Assembly (UNGA) meet in New York on Saturday, September 27. India's foreign minister S Jaishankar speaks at UN General Assembly on September 27, 2025.(Video grab: UN)

He did not name Pakistan, but the reference was apparent. “While asserting our rights, we must also firmly face up to threats. Countering terrorism is a particular priority,” Jaishankar said, speaking for about 15 minutes after 11 pm IST. He described terror as something that "synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear".

“India has confronted this challenge since Independence,” he noted, “having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism.”

He asserted that double standards must be abjured to achieve the UN's true goal of giving an equal say to all countries.

This came just hours after Petal Gahlot, India's diplomatic representative at the UN, slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's for "glorifying terrorism". In his speech at the UNGA, Shehbaz Sharif had claimed that Pakistan “won the war” — a reference to India's Operation Sindoor after a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In response to Sharif's remark, India's Petal Gahlot reiterated that it was Pakistan's military which "pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting". She added that pictures of the damage caused to Pakistan were available: “If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the PM (Sharif) claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it.”

Jaishankar in his speech later said there are two significant conflicts underway in the world, “one in Ukraine and the other in Middle East/West Asia” — referring to Gaza — “and innumerable other hotspots don't even make the news”.