Meet Petal Gahlot, the Indian diplomat who ripped into Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at UNGA

Petal Gahlot, first secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has issued a strong rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Gahlot was appointed first secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in July, 2023.(X/ @petal_gahlot)

Gahlot on Friday (local time) exercised India’s right of reply at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) following Shehbaz Sharif's address, stating that the Pakistani prime minister had “once again glorified terrorism".

“Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy,” Gahlot said. She added that “no degree of drama” and “no level of lies” would conceal the truth.

Highlighting the terrorist bases targeted by the Indian Army in Bahawalpur and Muridke during Operation Sindoor, Gahlot said senior military and civilian officials of Pakistan had paid homages to the terrorists killed in these attacks.

“…Can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?” Gahlot questioned, while adding that Sharif had provided “a bizarre account” of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Setting the record straight, Gahlot said, “Till 9th May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10th May, the military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting.”

Who is Petal Gahlot?

Petal Gahlot is one of India's advisors at the United Nations, having been appointed first secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN in July, 2023.

She has earlier worked as under secretary at the ministry of external affairs in the European West Division for three years from 2020 to 2023, before moving on to the UN. During her stint as an under secretary, she worked at the Indian mission/consulate in Paris and San Francisco, according to She The People.

Her professional achievements apart, Gahlot also dabbles in music, and regularly posts videos of her playing the guitar on Instagram and Twitter.

Among these, her own renditions of the Italian song “Bella Ciao” and “Lost On You” by LP have gained traction on social media platforms.

Gahlot completed her bachelor's in arts in political science, sociology, and French literature from St Xavier's College, Mumbai. She then went on the pursue an MA degree in political science and government from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

She also holds a master's degree in language interpretation and translation from Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.