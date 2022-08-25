Eshwarappa gets threat letter over remarks on Tipu

BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday said he has received an anonymous letter warning him that his tongue will be cut off if he continues to make statements like “Muslim goondas” while referring to 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some cowards have sent an anonymous threat letter that I have called Tipu Sultan as a Muslim goonda and warned me that they will cut off my tongue,” Eshwarappa said.

Eshwarappa has made several remarks against Tipu Sultan in the recent past and made several accusations against what he calls the targeting of Hindu workers by “Muslim goondas” and jihadis.

In February, Eshwarapppa was the first to react to the brutal murder of Bajarang Dal worker, Harsha Jingade, calling the attackers “Muslim goondas” even before police or the home minister gave details of the killing.

He also had led the funeral procession despite objections from the Shivamogga district administration, which led to right-wing groups attacking Muslim neighbourhoods and fueling communal tensions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I can say only one thing that such threats that cowards give, that I have never been scared nor will I be. But as a member of the assembly, I have approached law enforcement authorities, given a complaint to investigate and find this coward who wrote this letter. I am confident that they will take action,” he said.

His statements come even as the BJP, Congress and some minority groups lock horns over the issue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Tipu Sultan and their respective contribution to the Indian independence struggle.