Etihad says India-UAE flights to remain suspended till August 2

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) national carrier Etihad has said that the flights between the two countries have been suspended till August 2. The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities, Etihad Airways Guest Relations said on Twitter.

"We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities. You may not see availability on the website because of the schedule uncertainty," Etihad Help posted on Twitter while replying to a user.

This comes days after Emirates, the country's flagship carrier, extended its suspension of flights to Dubai from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka till July 28.

Emirates said in a statement that any passenger who has been to these four Asian countries in the last 14 days will not be allowed to travel from anywhere to the UAE.

The Dubai-based airline said UAE nationals, holders of UAE golden visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid‑19 protocols, are exempt from the ban.

UAE consists of seven emirates that have been setting their individual travel policies since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic started.