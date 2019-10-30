EU MPs may attend Indian Parliament, speak in favour of the government: Chidambaram’s latest jibe on way to Tihar

india

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:41 IST

On his way to Tihar Jail, former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a dig at government for allowing a delegation of European Union (EU) parliamentarians to visit Kashmir. The senior Congress leader said that the European MPs may be spotted in the Indian parliament next to speak in favour of the government.

Responding to a question on the visit by EU members, Chidambaram said, “European MPs may be invited to attend Parliament and speak in favour of the government. Who knows? It may happen.”

The delegation is the first high-level foreign visit to Kashmir after Centre revoke the state’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Wednesday is the last day of Jammu and Kashmir as a state.

The former Union finance minister has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:48 IST