Evening brief: Amid LAC tensions, China's new foreign minister to visit New Delhi for G20 meet; all the latest news

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.(AP)

China's new foreign minister to visit New Delhi for G20 meet

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang will visit India this week to attend the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday as the two countries…read more.

Ministers to monitor border village development, FM selects Lachen in Sikkim

The Narendra Modi government has tasked its ministers to ensure full implementation of its ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in 19 districts and 46 border blocks along the northern land border…read more.

This city had world's longest Covid mask mandate. Now scrapped after 1,000 days

Hongkongers will finally be able to leave home without a face mask from Wednesday, nearly 1,000 days after the pandemic mandate was imposed. Face coverings will no longer be required indoors…read more.

'KL Rahul's removal as India vice-captain...': Rohit Sharma's first reaction to selectors' big call; Gill's chances

KL Rahul's position in the Indian Test XI might be the biggest topic of discussion on social media and among experts but that, quite expectedly, hasn't had any impact on the preparations of Team India…read more.

When people asked Jaya Bachchan 'are you mad' for working with Amitabh Bachchan; told her 'he will never make it'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan once spoke about how people in the Hindi film industry questioned her for working with her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan. In an interview in 2010, Jaya revealed that people…read more.

Can breakfast cereal or cookies cause ovarian cancer? Here's what experts say

Ultra-processed foods have made their way in some form of the other in nearly all our meals. Many of us start our super-busy day with a bowl of sweetened breakfast cereal which are marketed to be a healthy…read more.

'Scary and majestic:' Video of King Cobra ‘standing up’ will send shivers down your spine

Nature is stunning in a lot of ways but at the same time, it can be scary too. And this video of a King Cobra shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda proves it. "The king cobra can literally ‘stand….read more.

