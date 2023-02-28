'KL Rahul's removal as India vice-captain...': Rohit Sharma's first reaction to selectors' big call; Gill's chances

KL Rahul's position in the Indian Test XI might be the biggest topic of discussion on social media and among experts but that, quite expectedly, hasn't had any impact on the preparations of Team India ahead of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, at least going by captain Rohit Sharma's words in the pre-match press conference in Indore. Rahul's spot was always up for debate after his string of low scores since the South Africa tour last year and his failure in the first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi and his subsequent removal from the vice-captain's post only added to the chorus. Rohit, however, did not change his stance about Rahul one bit.

After India's six-wicket victory in the second Test, Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid had made it clear players like Rahul, who have scored multiple overseas hundreds and are hugely talented, will always be backed by the team management. The Indian captain said the same on the eve of the third Test and added that Rahul's removal as the vice-captain of the Test side "indicates nothing". For the record, India have not named a vice-captain for the reamining two Tests of the series.

"I said it after the last game also. When we talk about players going through a tough time, anyone with potential will be given enough time to prove himself. Being vice-captain or not being vice-captain doesn't tell you anything. At that point in time when he was the vice-captain, he was probably the senior most. His removal of vice-captaincy doesn't indicate anything," Rohit said on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill, the man pitted to replace Rahul as an opener for the third Test, has had lengthier batting sessions, and extended catching practices in the slips and in forward short-leg, all indicating his return in the whites. When asked about the practice sessions and Gill's active involvement - the most in the series - in the lead-up, captain Rohit said it is routine. Rohit said he would disclose the XI only at the toss.

"As far as Gill and KL both are concerned, that is how they train and practice before any game. Today was an optional training session for the entire group. All 17-18 are in the reckoning. It's not just about Gill and Rahul. But as far as our XI is concerned, we have not finalised it yet. I prefer it to be announced at the toss. Can't count out last-minute injuries and all and we will keep it interesting for you guys as well," Rohit added.

Rohit, and Gill were among the few Indian cricketers attending the optional practice session on the eve of the match. Gill, just like Monday, batted for a long time in the nets. Rahul, along with many others, decided to give the session amiss, which is nothing unusual before a Test match.

India are leading the four-match series 2-0 and if they win the third Test, then will not win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but will also confirm their place in the World Test Championship final.

