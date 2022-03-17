Evening brief: Brother of Ankit Sharma, IB staffer who was killed in Delhi riots, gets govt job and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Brother of Ankit Sharma, IB staffer who was killed in Delhi riots, gets govt job

Ankur Sharma, the brother of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma who was murdered during riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020, was on Thursday appointed by the Delhi government in its education department. Read more

Will Thongam Biswajit Singh be next Manipur CM? Former minister refuses to comment

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to name its chief minister for Manipur where the party won a majority in the recently held Assembly election. Read more

10 yrs on, AIIMS-Patna misses deadline for starting emergency services

Ten years since its inception, Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has failed to keep its internal deadline on commencing dedicated non-traumatic, medical emergency services. Read more

'I was depressed, shattered. Then Ravi Shastri said 'your dad would've wanted you to take five-for on this tour'': Siraj

India's tour of Australia in 2020/21 was a bittersweet affair for Mohammed Siraj. Making his Test debut at the MCG on Boxing Day Test. Read more

'Why do all thieves have Modi surname?': Rahul Gandhi gets Gujarat HC notice

The Gujarat High Court has issued a notice to Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case. Read more

Holi 2022: Beware of these respiratory, skin, eye issues while playing Holi

While the festival of colour brings an opportunity to connect, rejoice and rejuvenate, not being careful while playing colours can invite major health trouble from allergies to respiratory infections. Read more

