Holi 2022: Beware of these respiratory, skin, eye issues while playing Holi

Holi 2022: While the festival of colour brings an opportunity to connect, rejoice and rejuvenate, not being careful while playing colours can invite major health trouble from allergies to respiratory infections. Experts say that exposure to harmful substances in holi colours like heavy metals, chemicals and pesticides can have a devastating impact on your skin, eyes and respiratory system. Using organic and chemical-free colours can help you evade most of these problems. Children too are at risk and the lead present in the colours can even cause disabilities. (Also read: Holi 2022: Tips to keep bhang hangover at bay)

Here are the health problems Holi colours can cause:

Respiratory troubles

"Holi colour can also lead to respiratory problems. The colour can enter the mouth and aggravate conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which can lead to wheezing, coughing, and mucus (sputum) production. Chromium invites bronchitis, asthma, and allergies," says Dr Sangita Chekker, Consultant Chest Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road.

Besides the mercury in colours can impact our internal organs like kidney, liver, and unborn baby’s health.

"Iron can increase skin sensitivity to light. Silica can lead to dry skin. You need to be alert and report any abnormal changes to the doctor," advises Dr Chekker.

Eye allergies

The Holi colours are made up of hazardous chemicals like mercury, asbestos, silica, mica, and lead which are toxic to skin and eyes.

"Eye problems like allergies, corneal abrasion conjunctivitis, and eye injuries are seen. Furthermore, an allergic reaction can cause reddening, swelling, and watery eyes, the chemicals come in contact with the iris, it can cause serious inflammation. The chemicals can smear the lens and cause infection. Many people are not aware of the hazards of these colours and tend to take things lightly," says Dr Mrinmayee Mukund, Dermotologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai.

Skin infections

"Holi colours have heavy metals, broken pieces of glasses, chemicals, and pesticides in them. A majority of people complain of bacterial skin infections, skin allergies or contact dermatitis, rashes, itching, burning sensation, and hives after playing with Holi colors," adds Dr Mukund.

Preventive tips

* Use organic colours and moisturize or oil your skin before playing Holi.

* Use good sunscreen, sunglasses for the eyes, and avoid wearing lenses.

* Avoid touching your eyes or rubbing them as it may cause irritation or other eye problems.

* Wear full-sleeved clothes, do not rub your eyes, and avoid using balloons.

* After playing with colors, do not use detergent, spirit, nail polish remover, alcohol, or acetone to remove colors.

* Use a soap recommended by the doctor, don’t scrub, and just moisturize the skin.

