Evening brief: CBI files fresh case of cheating against Mehul Choksi, and all the latest news

CBI files fresh case against Mehul Choksi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh case against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Read more

Bengaluru Acid Attack: 4 days on, accused still on the run

It's been four days since a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid in the heart of Bengaluru and till date. Read more

'Hitler was Jewish': Israel slams Russia after FM Lavrov's remarks on Holocaust

Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over “unforgivable” comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism. Watch more

Royal Enfield reports 17% rise in wholesales in April at 62,155 units

Chennai-based two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported that its total wholesales for the month of April increased by 17 per cent to 62,155 units. Read more

Heropanti 2, Runway 34 box office first weekend collection: Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn films lose to Yash’s KGF Chapter 2

Both the Hindi films that released this Friday--Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2--have failed to set the box office on fire in their opening weekend. Read more

Lychee skincare tips: Add litchi fruit to your beauty, diet for these benefits

Special in China in the ancient days because of its diverse benefits to the skin lychee or litchi. Read more

