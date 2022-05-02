Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: CBI files fresh case of cheating against Mehul Choksi, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: CBI files fresh case of cheating against Mehul Choksi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Mehul Choksi.( Priyanka Parashar/Mint)
Published on May 02, 2022 04:49 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CBI files fresh case against Mehul Choksi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh case against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Read more

Bengaluru Acid Attack: 4 days on, accused still on the run

It's been four days since a 24-year-old woman was attacked with acid in the heart of Bengaluru and till date. Read more

'Hitler was Jewish': Israel slams Russia after FM Lavrov's remarks on Holocaust

Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over “unforgivable” comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism. Watch more

Royal Enfield reports 17% rise in wholesales in April at 62,155 units

Chennai-based two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported that its total wholesales for the month of April increased by 17 per cent to 62,155 units. Read more

Heropanti 2, Runway 34 box office first weekend collection: Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn films lose to Yash’s KGF Chapter 2

RELATED STORIES

Both the Hindi films that released this Friday--Ajay Devgn-starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2--have failed to set the box office on fire in their opening weekend. Read more

Lychee skincare tips: Add litchi fruit to your beauty, diet for these benefits

Special in China in the ancient days because of its diverse benefits to the skin lychee or litchi. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
top news mehul choksi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP