Evening brief: Centre issues advisory for ads promoting online betting, and all the latest news

'Refrain from online betting ads,' Centre tells print, electronic and digital media

The Centre on Monday restricted advertisements on online betting platforms strictly to private satellite TV channels. The Union ministry of information and broadcasting, in its latest advisory, asked print, digital and electronic media outlets to refrain from all such advertisements in public interest, stating that betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country. Read more

Bengal assembly passes bill seeking to make CM chancellor of state-run varsities

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a bill seeking to make the chief minister chancellor of 17 state-run universities in place of the governor even as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vowed to stall the proposed legislation. As many as 182 legislators voted in favour of the bill while 40 opposition members opposed it. Read more

IPL TV rights sold for ₹23,575 crore for 2023-2027 cycle, digital for ₹20,500 cr. to 2 separate broadcasters: Report

The frantic bidding process to secure IPL media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle has come to an end, with the television rights being sold for a whopping ₹57.5 crore (per match) and digital for ₹50 crore (per match). News agency ANI has reported that the final count for the TV rights stands at ₹23,575 crore while the digital rights closed at 20,500 crore. Read more

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli return with daughter Vamika from Maldives vacation, pose for paparazzi at Mumbai airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli looked completely in sync as they arrived at Mumbai airport on Monday. While the actor wore an all-black outfit, the cricketer opted for an all-white look as they returned from the Maldives. Anushka and Virat both wore matching black masks to complete their airport looks. As the two made their way out of the airport, daughter Vamika Kohli accompanied them with her nanny. Read more

Introducing complementary food to babies: Nutritionist shares tips

Complementary food items for babies usually refers to cereals, fruits, vegetables in small amounts that can help in their development and healthy growth. The rule of 1000 days in child development refers to the first nine months of pregnancy and the first one year after child birth. It is a crucial period of child's development and the food items fed to the expecting mother and the baby should be carefully hand-picked. Read more

