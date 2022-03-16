Evening brief: China changes isolation policy amid its worst Covid outbreak, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China changes isolation policy amid its worst Covid outbreak

China on Wednesday reported 3,290 Covid-19 cases for the day earlier, as embattled health authorities said that those with mild infections should opt for centralised isolation instead of a hospital as was the rule until now. Read more

AAP born by deceiving Anna movement: Vij's dig as Mann becomes Punjab CM

On a day AAP’s Bhagwat Mann swore in as Punjab’s new chief minister after a thumping victory in the state assembly election. Read more

India restores 5-year e-tourist visas with immediate effect

The government on Wednesday restored all valid five-year e-tourist visas - suspended since March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic - to nationals of 156 countries. Read more

'I hit 2 triple tons but there was no social media to glorify it': Kohli's ex-India teammate says his 'stats got hidden'

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been teammates with several cricketers over the years who did not go on to achieve unprecedented success like him. Read more

Holi 2022: How to keep your pets safe during celebrations

As much as we love to play Holi and forget our worries during the festival of colours, when it comes to our pets, protecting them from all the festive madness (which may trigger anxiety in them). Read more

Ranveer Singh says he misses Deepika Padukone in new AMA session, has been trying to work with Ranbir Kapoor 'for years'

Actor Ranveer Singh held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram on late Tuesday night. Read more