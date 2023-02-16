Evening brief: Cong questions BJP over alleged poll interference by ‘Team Jorge’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress hits out at BJP over report on Israeli team’s alleged poll interference

A day after an investigative report released by a consortium of international journalists claimed a team of Israeli contractors had interfered with more than 30 elections around the world, including India, by using means such as hacking, sabotage, and automated disinformation online, the Congress on Thursday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government demanding a probe into it. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli leaves Arun Jaitley Stadium in swanky Porsche after practice, Delhi crowd goes berserk

As Virat Kohli gears up to play his first Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in six years, the hype in Delhi is palpable. After all, this is the city where a promising boy from Paschim Vihar known as 'Cheeku' began his cricketing journey, which has now culminated into him becoming the best batter in the world. Starting Friday, Kohli will play his first Test in Delhi since 2017 and rest assured, the decibel levels are going to be deafening. And in order to make sure his 106th Test turns out to be memorable, Kohli is putting in the hard yards. Read more

Helen recalls when her relationship with Salim Khan began; says his wife Salma had 'gone through a lot at that time'

Helen, was known as the dancing diva of the Hindi film industry during the 1950s and 1960s. Helen fell in love with screenwriter Salim Khan and the two married in 1980. He was 45 and she was 42 at the time. Salim was also a married man with children, when he decided to marry Helen. Now, in a new interview with Salim's son, actor Arbaaz Khan, Helen, who shares a warm relationship with Salim and his family, opened up about her marriage and said it was 'tough' for first wife Salma Khan. Read more

Aditya Chopra earns praise for comment on not being able

Aditya Chopra has made a very rare appearance in the new docuseries, The Romantics on Netflix. His views on nepotism and how even his huge film company Yash Raj Films couldn't make his brother Uday Chopra a star has won him praise from the moviegoers. Many have praised the filmmaker for his honest views on the same. Read more

5 diet tips to deal with exam stress

A balanced diet is crucial for keeping exam stress in check and Improving concentration during exams. Read more

