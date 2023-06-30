Evening brief: Congress says SEBI’s new disclosure norms for FPIs ‘a public admission of guilt’; and all the latest news

SEBI’s new disclosure norms for FPIs ‘a public admission of guilt’: Congress The Congress on Friday said SEBI’s (Securities and Exchange Board of India) decision to mandate enhanced disclosure requirements for some foreign portfolio investors points to a “clear admission of guilt” by the market regulator in wake of Supreme Court’s expert committee recommendations. Read Here. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Titan submersible mishap: Harvard professor explains how investigators might ascertain cause through ‘recovered debris’

The successful retrieval of the debris of Titan submersible, is expected to shed light on why the vessel imploded in deep sea killing all five of its occupants. Dr. Peter Girguis, a Harvard University professor and oceanographer interacted with the New York Post on Thursday and highlighted how the investigators might use the recovered pieces of Titan to ascertain the causes of the tragic incident. Read Here.

Wimbledon 2023 draw: Alcaraz could face Rune, Djokovic-Kyrgios in likely repeat of 2022 clash in quarterfinal

On Friday, Wimbledon announced the draws for the 2023 edition of The Championships and world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz could potentially face Holger Rune in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash while defending champion Novak Djokovic, seeded no.2 could face Nick Kyrgios in a repeat of the 2022 final in the quarters. Read Here.

Doctor reveals list of food items that WHO should review for carcinogenic content apart from aspartame

WHO's cancer research arm International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), is all set to declare artificial sweetener aspartame as 'possibly carcinogenic to humans' in July, a Reuters report said. Aspartame is used in popular products like Diet Coke, Mars' Extra chewing gum and some Snapple drinks. WHO last month released a guideline that NSS (non-sugar sweeteners) do not confer any long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children and that the use of such sugar alternatives had undesirable effects like increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults. Read Here.

Ameesha Patel posts massive Gadar 2 spoiler on Instagram, fans say she's ruined it: ‘Ab movie kaun dekhega’

Ameesha Patel has issued a clarification on Instagram about the fate of her character Sakina in Gadar 2. Or is it a disclaimer? Well, fans can't help but think it's a massive spoiler. Read Here.

Karan Deol's Manali Photo Dump With Wife Drisha Acharya

Karan Deol took to Instagram to share a bunch of pics from his recent trip to Manali with his wife Drisha Acharya and their family. The post featured an adorable picture of Karan and Drisha posing against the backdrop of snow covered mountains. See here.

