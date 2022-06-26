Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Crime branch seeks 14-day remand of activist Teesta Setalvad, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Crime branch seeks 14-day remand of activist Teesta Setalvad, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Crime branch officials produce social activist Teesta Setalvad at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Ahmedabad, Sunday.(AFP File Photo)
Published on Jun 26, 2022 04:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Crime branch seeks 14-day remand of activist Teesta Setalvad in Gujarat riots case

The Ahmedabad crime branch on Sunday sought 14-day remand of social activist Teesta Setalvad, saying she is not cooperating with police during investigation. Read more

Odisha: Man convicted in drug smuggling case escapes from police custody

This is the second consecutive day that an accused has escaped from police custody in Bhubaneswar. Read more

Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 6 wickets to win historic maiden Ranji Trophy title

Madhya Pradesh wrote history on Sunday as they won their maiden Ranji Trophy title, beating tournament heavyweights Mumbai by 6 wickets in the final at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Read more

Johnny Depp 'wishes no ill will' for Amber Heard, won't 'jump on social media hate band wagon'

RELATED STORIES

Actor Johnny Depp 'wishes no ill will' for his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard and won't 'jump on the social media hate band wagon'. Read more

Yoga for period cramps: Alia Bhatt's trainer shares tips

Menstrual cycle comes with a lot of pain – from menstrual cramps to body pain to mood swings. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
teesta setalvad gujarat riots 2002 odisha police odisha
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP