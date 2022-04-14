Evening brief: Delhi school student, teacher test positive; guidelines for schools soon and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: Delhi school student, teacher test positive; guidelines for schools soon

A student and a teacher of a private school in Delhi tested positive on Thursday. Read more

'It's nearly superhuman what he is able to do': Virat Kohli takes No. 1 spot in Australia legend's ranking of 'Fab Five'

The debate as to who the best batter is among the 'Fab Five' of international cricket may never end. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding look could give you Soha Ali Khan wedding flashbacks

As Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan decked up in their finest for her cousin Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt. Read more

Boost immunity against XE variant with these summer foods

Simmering summer and a possible XE wave have together heightened health risks requiring additional dose of immunity boosters. Read more

Ola Electric CEO meets Nitin Gadkari amid EV fire incidents

At a time when Ola Electric faces probe by the Centre over EV fire incidents, the EV maker's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal met Union Minister Nitin Gadkar. Read more

After Kacha Badam, this lemonade seller's Thand Paa song is going viral. Watch

If you are familiar with social media and especially Instagram, you must have heard the Kacha Badam song. Read more

Why Ukraine is claiming 'missile strike' that damaged Russian warship Moskva

The Russian navy's Black Sea flagship has been "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion. Watch more