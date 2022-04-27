Evening brief: Don’t need political front with sole agenda of removing BJP, says Talangana's KCR and all the news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Don’t need political front with sole agenda of removing BJP from power: KCR

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said India does not need a political front or realignments with the sole agenda of removing the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from power at the Centre. Read More

PM Modi's warning on rising temperatures and fires across India

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday issued a stark warning on rising temperatures and the number of fires in landfills, garbage dumps and forests, saying 'temperatures are rising rapidly in the country... we are seeing increasing incidents of fires in various places'. Read More

Karachi blast: Why is the Baloch Liberation Army targeting Chinese nationals?

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), one of the most prominent militant groups operating against Pakistani, has claimed a deadly attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi on Tuesday. Read More

'Pull out of IPL. Not only Virat, I'll tell that do any player wanting to prolong international career': Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the firsts to suggest that Virat Kohli should consider taking a break from cricket to unclutter his mind and now the former India all-rounder has said Kohli should not shy away from even 'pulling out of IPL if push comes to shove.' Read More

The Flash trailer has Michael Keaton’s Batman recreating iconic line; brings back General Zod in Ezra Miller-starrer

While the trailer of DC’s upcoming superhero film The Flash hasn’t officially been released, it was shown to a select gathering at CinemaCon on Tuesday night. CinemaCon is an annual convention of movie theatre owners and the 2022 edition is underway in Las Vegas from April 25-28. Read More

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts rolling out of assembly line ahead of launch

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday announced that it has started rolling out the 2022 C-Class sedan from the company's state-of-theart production facility in Chakan, Pune. Read More

Man sits for job interview during chemotherapy session. See viral post

Life is tough and has many ups and downs but what matters is how people react to such dire situations. Read More

Mira Rajput proves summer-dressing is all about minimal styling in ₹22k floral kurta pants set: Check out pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, has cemented a place in our best-dressed list with her impeccable sartorial choices. Read More

