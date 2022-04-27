Karachi blast: Why is the Baloch Liberation Army targeting Chinese nationals?
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), one of the most prominent militant groups operating against Pakistani, has claimed a deadly attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi on Tuesday. The BLA, which operates mainly from Balochistan, has been battling for the liberation of the province. Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by territory but the smallest in terms of the population given its arid mountainous terrain.
Balochistan borders Afghanistan to the north, and Iran to the west and has a long coastline on the Arabian Sea. It has Pakistan's largest natural gas field and is believed to have many more undiscovered reserves, reported news agency Reuters.
Over the years, the BLA's main focus has been Pakistani security forces, but in recent years the group has also targeted not Chinese interests, but its citizens.
CCTV footage of the attack showed a burqa-clad woman standing outside the entrance of the Confucius Institute on Tuesday. The woman detonated herself just as the van neared the institute's entrance. Three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver died in the attack.
Also Read | Karachi University suicide bomber confirmed decision 6 months ago: Report
A spokesperson of the BLA, which is banned in Pakistan, the UK and the US, said the attack was carried out by Shari Baloch alias Bramsh - the "first female suicide bomber of the brigade". The attack marks "a new chapter in the history of Baloch resistance," he added.
Recent attacks on Chinese nationals
This is not the first time Chinese nationals have been the target of terror attacks in Karachi - Pakistan's biggest city and economic hub.
The BLA claimed attacks there on the Pakistan Stock Exchange Building in 2020 and the Chinese consulate in 2018.
In 2021, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed in an explosion that hit a bus carrying Chinese engineers to a hydro-power plant construction site in northern Pakistan. Although, Pakistan blamed that attack on the Pakistani Taliban, operating out of Afghanistan.
In 2020, at least five people died when the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi was targeted in an attack claimed by the BLA in "retaliation" against "Chinese exploitative plans in Balochistan."
In 2018, the group claimed another attack in which gunmen tried to storm the Chinese consulate in Karachi, killing four people.
So, why is BLA targeting Chinese nationals and its interests?
The BLA claimed it attacks Chinese nationals because Beijing ignored warnings not to enter deals and agreements regarding Balochistan before the province had been "liberated", Reuters reported.
Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on several projects being carried out under the aegis of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which envisages development projects worth more than $60 billion.
Among China's major projects in Balochistan is the port of Gwadar, strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial oil shipping route in the Arabian Sea.
Chinese engineers working at the port came under attack from an operation claimed by the BLA last year.
A Chinese company also operates a major gold and copper mine in Balochistan.
The security of its nationals in Pakistan has become a major issue for Beijing, especially since it launched the CPEC.
The group demands that all Pakistani security forces withdraw from Balochistan and has suggested negotiations in the presence of an "international guarantor".
It claims its "Fidayees" (guerrillas) are made up of young, educated Baloch who are disillusioned by hardship and being sidelined from economic development.
(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)
-
Pak court extends pre-arrest bail to PM Sharif in money laundering case
The FIA probe has identified as many as 28 benami (anonymous) accounts, allegedly of the Sharif family, through which an amount of 14 billion Pakistani Rupees was laundered between 2008 and 2018. The agency examined the money trail of a total of 17,000 credit transactions. The money was kept in “hidden accoints” and given to Sharif in his personal capacity, PTI reported citing the charges.
-
Shanghai seeks 'societal zero Covid' with rounds of testing
Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they will start rounds of COVID-19 testing over the next few days to determine which neighborhoods can safely be allowed a limited amount of freedom of movement, as residents in Beijing watch carefully on word for whether the capital city will lock down. On Wednesday, China reported 14,222 new cases, the vast majority of which were asymptomatic.
-
Can Twitter - with losses for past 2 years - become profitable under Musk?
Since going public in 2013, Twitter has only occasionally turned a profit, even if it has a commanding role in politics and culture worldwide. Twitter's revenues are mainly derived from advertising rather than its user base, which isn't large enough to make up its finances. Twitter is scheduled to release its first quarter results on Thursday. Tesla boss Elon Musk has not yet detailed how he intends to increase Twitter's revenue.
-
China condemns attack on its nationals in Pakistan
China on Wednesday condemned in strong words the attack that killed three citizens in Pakistan, saying “the blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain”, and urged Islamabad to crack down on the terror group involved. The three Chinese citizens who died were identified as Huang Guiping, Ding Mufang and Chen Sai. The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday issued a strongly-worded statement to condemn yesterday's incident.
-
Karachi University suicide bomber confirmed decision 6 months ago: Report
30-year-old Shaari Baloch who undertook a suicide attack in Karachi University on Tuesday killing three Chinese students had joined the Majeed Brigade of Balochistan Liberation Army two years ago, a purported statement of the BLA has claimed. While the attack targetting Chinese nationals, a major one since July 2021, has triggered apprehension over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, it has been learnt that Shaari Baloch and her family had no association with terrorism.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics