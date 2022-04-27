Karachi University suicide bomber confirmed decision 6 months ago: Report
30-year-old Shaari Baloch who undertook a suicide attack in Karachi University on Tuesday killing three Chinese students had joined the Majeed Brigade of Balochistan Liberation Army two years ago, a purported statement of the BLA has claimed. While the attack targetting Chinese nationals, a major one since July 2021, has triggered apprehension over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, it has been learnt that Shaari Baloch and her family had no association with terrorism.
Husband of Karachi University blast suicide bomber 'beaming with pride': Report
"Shaari joined Majeed Brigade two years ago and voluntarily signed up for self-sacrificing mission. Following Brigade's established procedures, she was given time to revisit her decision. During these two years, Shaari rendered her services in different units of Majeed Brigade," the BLA statement read.
"Six months ago she confirmed that she continues to stand by her decision of carrying out a self-sacrificing attack. After that, she was actively involved in her mission," the statement said. The Baloch Liberation Army celebrated Shaari Baloch alias Bramsh, as the first female fidayee of the 'Baloch nation'.
The education and family details of Shaari have emerged as they are unlike any other terrorists forcing experts to rethink what might have provoked her to join the Baloch struggle. None of her family members was subjected to enforced disappearance except a 5th cousin who got killed during a military operation in 2018 in Kech.
According to details revealed, Shaari Baloch was married to a dentist and had two children. Her father was a government servant. Her husband, Habitan Bashir Baloch, apparently tweeted after the suicide attack and said he was beaming with pride.
Why Donald Trump must pay $10,000 daily fine (he owes for Tuesday already)
Donald Trump must pay a fine of $10,000 per day until he obeys a subpoena and surrenders documents relating to his business practices to the New York Attorney General's office, a NY judge has ruled. In a written ruling, Engoron said James' office had 'satisfied its burden of demonstrating that Mr Trump wilfully disobeyed a lawful court order' and imposed a daily fine on the former president. Attorney General Letitia James is a Democrat.
'Strongly demand…': China wants Pak to address 'root causes' after Karachi blast
China on Wednesday demanded Pakistan act with urgency against terror attacks on Chinese projects and personnel in the country and address the 'root cause of the problem'. Beijing's stern words come a day after three Chinese nationals were among four who died in an attack on Karachi University. The blast - claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army as the work of a female suicide bomber - occurred near a Chinese language centre at the university.
China detects 1st human case of H3N8 bird flu, officials say low risk of spread
China has confirmed the first known human case of the H3N8 strain of avian flu, but health authorities say there is a low risk of widespread transmission among people. China's National Health Commission on Tuesday said a four-year-old boy living in central Henan province tested positive for the strain after being hospitalised earlier this month with a fever and other symptoms. Avian influenza occurs mainly in wild birds and poultry.
Myanmar court sends Aung San Suu Kyi to five years in jail for corruption
The ousted civilian leader of Myanmar and Nobel laureate, Aung San Suu Kyi, was on Wednesday found guilty of corruption and sentenced to five years in jail, news agency AFP reported, citing sources. A Myanmar junta court accused the 76-year-old leader of accepting a bribe of $600,000 cash and gold bars. The case was the first of 11 corruption charges against Suu Kyi, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Singapore executes mentally disabled Indian-Malaysian convicted in drug case
Singapore on Wednesday executed a mentally disabled Malaysian man condemned for a drug offense after a court dismissed a last-minute challenge from Nagenthran's' mother and international pleas to spare him. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for over a decade after he was convicted of trafficking about 43 grams (1.5 oz) of heroin into Singapore. Nagenthran's family and social activists confirmed the execution Wednesday.
