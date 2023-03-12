Evening brief: Elon Musk to build his own town for employees to work and live, and all the latest news

Elon Musk is planning to build his own town: Know where and why

Elon Musk. (AP)

Entities connected to Elon Musk and his companies are acquiring thousands of acres of land in Texas to start a town where the billionaire's employees will live and work, a report from the Wall Street Journal said. The properties have been purchased at least 3,500 acres near Austin, the report said as Elon Musk is in the process of working towards a town called Snailbrook. Read more

Congress leader shares DCW chief Swati Maliwal's old tweet on father, says...

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said she was sexually abused by her father when she was a child. Laying her heart bare at an event in Delhi, Swati Maliwal said she was subjected to sexual assault in her childhood and used to hide under the bed for the entire night as her father used to beat her up. Read more

‘Kids want…,’ Adani CFO pot-shot at US investor Ackman seeking bailout for SVB

Adani Group’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Robbie Singh took a jab at American billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who had been a fierce critic of Adani’s during the Hindenburg report controversy, as he was calling for a federal bailout of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Read more

Virat Kohli replicates Gavaskar surreal feat, ends 1205-day wait with first Test century in 3 years in IND vs AUS Test

The wait has ended. Three years and four months later, Virat Kohli has gotten the monkey off his back by scoring his 28th Test century in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. This is Kohli's first Test century since November 23, 2019 – and after 1205 days – which finally puts an end to the former India captain's unusually long wait for a three-figure score. Read more

Anupam Kher visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to pray for late friend Satish Kaushik; shares video. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher was in Kolkata, days after his friend, filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik died in Delhi. He sought blessings at the city's famous Kalighat Temple and shared a video from the premises. Anupam said he prayed for his late friend Satish at the temple. Read more

Want hassle-free periods? Check out these tips to take care of menstrual hygiene this summer

Menstrual hygiene is vital for a woman’s body and even more important for her health where it will be imperative for you to avoid allergies and infections. It is essential that everyone knows the best practices for menstrual hygiene as there are many myths surrounding it and knowing menstrual hygiene basics will help you not only feel fresh and confident during your period but healthy too! Read more

