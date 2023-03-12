Home / World News / Elon Musk is planning to build his own town: Know where and why

Elon Musk is planning to build his own town: Know where and why

Published on Mar 12, 2023 04:25 PM IST

Elon Musk Town: The plan includes building more than 100 homes, as well as neighborhood features such as a pool and outdoor sports area, the report said.

Elon Musk Town: Twitter CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Entities connected to Elon Musk and his companies are acquiring thousands of acres of land in Texas to start a town where the billionaire's employees will live and work, a report from the Wall Street Journal said. The properties have been purchased at least 3,500 acres near Austin, the report said as Elon Musk is in the process of working towards a town called Snailbrook.

Citing county deeds and other land records as well as internal company communications, the report said that Elon Musk wants employees at his companies Boring Co., Tesla and SpaceX “to be able to live in new homes with below-market rents.” All the companies have major production facilities near Austin.

The plan includes building more than 100 homes, as well as neighborhood features such as a pool and outdoor sports area, the report said.

Earlier, in 2020 Elon Musk announced that he would move Tesla’s headquarters and his personal residence from California to Texas. In 2022, Tesla opened a new Gigafactory manufacturing facility in Austin while SpaceX and Boring Co. also have facilities in Texas.

The report also said that Elon Musk’s team has discussed incorporating the town in Bastrop County but the county said that it had not received an application for incorporation.

