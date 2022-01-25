Evening brief from HT: Delhi Police puts up posters of suspected terrorists with Al-Qaeda links and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Republic Day 2022: Delhi Police puts up posters of suspected terrorists with Al-Qaeda links

The Delhi Police on Tuesday put up posters of suspected terrorists near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, in the heart of the national capital.

Mandaviya asks states to ramp up tests, share timely vax data at Covid meet

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of nine states and Union territories wherein he asked the latter to ramp up testing for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and share updated data on vaccination with the Centre.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece hits out at Modi over his ‘correcting the mistakes’ remark

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government was "correcting the mistakes" made after Independence, Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana criticised him, saying destroying the old does not mean creating a new history.

Here's how much screen time should parents allow their children, as per doctors

With lockdowns continuing in the third year of Covid-19 pandemic, children are spending far too much time in front of smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, TVs and computers screens and in today's world, it can be even tougher to keep babies and toddlers away from them.

As We See It review: Amazon Prime show is a deeply empathetic, endlessly huggable look at life on the spectrum

Some shows feel like they have a direct line to your heart.

'Pick up the phone and talk to each other. Put country before yourself': Kapil Dev wants Kohli, BCCI to bury the hatchet

Former India captain Kapil Dev has urged the BCCI and Virat Kohli to sit together, have a long chat and let bygones be bygones for the betterment of Indian cricket.

2022 Honda CBR650R goes on sale in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced the launch of the new 2022 CBR650R motorcycle in the Indian market.

Star Wars fan from Russia creates retractable real life lightsaber. Watch

Guinness World Records often takes to Instagram to share about such records that leave people amazed and intrigued.